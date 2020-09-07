Supermarkets and waste

Sir, – Isn’t it time that the real culprits for most of our waste were taken to task, and not consumers?

As supermarkets have made a phenomenal amount of money, particularly during the pandemic, it is time they paid for the packaging and waste generated by the packaging of their foodstuffs.

I continue to find it astounding that there is no legal requirement for these supermarkets to operate and finance a full recycling service.

They then might get their act together to insist on biodegradable packaging from food manufacturers. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE

PORTER,

Donacarney,

Co Meath.