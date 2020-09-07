Supermarkets and waste
Sir, – Isn’t it time that the real culprits for most of our waste were taken to task, and not consumers?
As supermarkets have made a phenomenal amount of money, particularly during the pandemic, it is time they paid for the packaging and waste generated by the packaging of their foodstuffs.
I continue to find it astounding that there is no legal requirement for these supermarkets to operate and finance a full recycling service.
They then might get their act together to insist on biodegradable packaging from food manufacturers. – Yours, etc,
CATHERINE
PORTER,
Donacarney,
Co Meath.