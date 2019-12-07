Supermarket blockade counterproductive

Sir, – I am surprised that the Irish Farmers Association has associated itself with a blockade of supermarkets and supermarket distribution centres (Home News, December 6th).

Beef farmers have no direct link with supermarkets. They sell their beef to meat factories, and any protests or blockades should be directed at the meat factories. Alienating the supermarkets will encourage them to stock foreign beef in the future. – Yours, etc,

FINBAR KEARNS,

Piercestown,

Co Wexford.