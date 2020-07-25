‘Super-junior’ salary

Sir, – The reality is that we most certainly are not all in this together. How can the Government parties rush through a pay increase of €16,288 for a “super-junior” Minister, on top of an already generous salary of €124,439, to bring the pay into line with that of the other two super-juniors?

These are individuals who sit at the Cabinet table but do not have a vote, should any question ever be put to a vote, and they are being awarded a pay increase larger than the amount those on the minimum wage get per annum.

Is this fair? – Yours, etc,

ANTAINE O’DUIBHIR,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

A chara, – Rather than gifting this lavish allowance to Ministers of State who attend Cabinet, I am sure most of us would be willing to go outside our front doors for a couple of minutes and clap our appreciation towards them. – Is mise,

JASON POWER,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.