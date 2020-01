Sir, – Packing last week for a holiday in the sun, I suffered a degree of Fomo (fear of missing out) when I realised that I would not be around for the general election.

However, exchanging wind and rain for sunshine, and knowing I now don’t have to answer my door to candidates, has changed my Fomo to a very welcome feeling of Hamo (happy at missing out). – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GREENE,

Spiddal,

Co Galway.