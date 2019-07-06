Sunglasses snatched from face

Sir, – What kind of world do we live in when you can’t even wear a pair of sunglasses?

Walking down Watling Street in Dublin, approaching the quays, a teenager aged no more than 14 or 15 passed me on his bike in the opposite direction. Seconds later he was behind me on the pavement and ushered me to move out of his way.

While I was standing to the side he reached over and pulled the glasses off my face.

Violated and blinded by the sun I watched as he cycled into the oncoming traffic wearing my €250 Prada sunglasses. It’s doubtful he even knew how much they cost. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN CAREY,

Dublin 8.