Summer camps and schooling

Sir, – Given that summer camps for primary school children will be permitted shortly, and that they are likely to be highly over-subscribed this summer, could our primary schools not step in and offer some camps?

This would help provide some much-needed structure and supervised fun activities for the children as well as allowing them to catch up with their school-friends. It could also act as a logistical trial-run for when the schools open properly in September. – Yours, etc,

KEN COWLEY,

Dublin 8.