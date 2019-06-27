Suggested reading for Boris Johnson

Sir, – With regards to the Border issue and Brexit, could we look to those behind the “Donegal corridor” during “the Emergency”.

Here paradoxically we had an Irish solution to a British problem that kept Ireland out of a European conflict but permitted British access to Northern Ireland without the Republic becoming involved in a British problem?

Spike Milligan also had some novel solutions to Border issues in his novel Puckoon, which is an excellent read.

Unfortunately Mr Milligan is no longer with us to contribute, but I am sure he would have some excellent words of wisdom that would give Boris Johnson food for thought. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW DOYLE,

Lislevane, Co Cork.