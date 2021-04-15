Suburban speed limits

Sir, – The article “New speed rules proposed for Dublin with 40km/h limits in northside” (Olivia Kelly, News, April 9th) was revealing. Surely it is time for Dublin City Council to bring in a 30 km/h sped limit in the suburban areas as well as in the city. This has been requested so often but the suburbs have been ignored. With new schools, and increased pedestrian and cyclist activity, stopping a vehicle in an emergency situation is much more likely to lead to fatalities. If we were all less frantic to get to our destination, it would make for a safer and more comfortable place for everyone. – Yours, etc,

JANET WALSH,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.