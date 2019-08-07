Subsidies for private schools

Sir, – Letters published in your newspaper in recent days, justifying State subsidies to private schools, have based their arguments on economic grounds.

The perhaps uncomfortable reality is that such subsidies are perpetuating privilege. If it were not for the extra facilities and social capital such schools offer, why would parents and teenagers choose them? And who would blame them?

As with health, we want the best for us and our loved ones. The State, however, must consider what best serves the common good.

A primary aim of any education system must be to empower all children. Perhaps equity, rather than equality, should inform our educational policies. – Yours, etc,

Dr SHANE BERGIN,

School of Education,

UCD.