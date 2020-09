Sir, – Yet again your property supplement advertises properties for sale with “stunning views”.

Has there, I wonder, ever been an occasion when anyone was actually stunned by a view, and if so how did they recover?

I am more likely to be stunned by the prices being sought for these properties rather than by the view from the kitchen window. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.