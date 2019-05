Sir, – Your edition of May 23rd, including adverts, has no fewer than 22 uses of the word “stunning” with respect to homes, views, gardens and beaches, and including one oxymoron, a “stunningly tranquil” setting.

After a day’s house-hunting in Dublin, a would-be buyer might need a head injury assessment. – Yours, etc,

Dr CHARLES DALY,

Abbeyside,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.