Stuck on the M50

Sir, – I am one of the 140,000 disgruntled drivers who uses the M50 to get to work. Unfortunately road traffic accidents occur frequently and can paralyse the M50 due to complete gridlock and long tailbacks of several kilometres.

This can lead to delays for up to two hours. I have observed stressed drivers texting, presumably trying to explain their delay to their employers. This in turn poses a risk of further crashes.

How is this gridlock becoming acceptable to those who “get up early in the morning”, to paraphrase the Taoiseach?

Swift response to accidents is needed in order to rescue those involved as well as minimise the unwanted knock on effects such as delays, lost work hours, missed flights and further crashes. – Yours, etc,

SUSAN FLOYD,

Dublin 18.