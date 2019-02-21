Stripping Shamima Begum of British citizenship

Sir, – The British government is to strip a naive young mother of her citizenship because of her admiration for Isis (“Shamima Begum ‘a bit shocked’ at move to revoke British citizenship,” World News, February 20th). Apart from the obvious, the National Front Nazi sympathisers, etc, being allowed to remain in Britain and attend their football matches, what about a government which arms and supports Saudi Arabia, a country which performs acts of barbarity which equal those of Isis?

Will the British parliament exile itself? No, they are, predominately, a different colour, gender and religion. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.