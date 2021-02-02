Stretching the point

Sir, In your Magazine “What’s Hot” column, you refer to the longer evenings, saying there’s a “grand stretch”.

However, a playwright friend of mine has always insisted that the grand stretch only pertains after the clocks go forward in March. He insists it would be more precise to say there’s “a bit of a stretch” until then. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT HIGGINS,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Pandemic or no pandemic, please keep me socially distanced from the following observations: “There’s a grand stretch in the evenings now”; “I see the new potatoes are in”; “Easter is early this year.” – Yours, etc,

TOM McGRATH,

Wicklow.