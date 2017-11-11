Street signs in the capital

Sir, – Ciaran Cuffe in his article “Dublin Street signs not looking so good” (Magazine, November 4th) makes an interesting observation.

About five years ago I wrote to Dublin City Council to suggest using a quotation by Irish writers to embellish the street signs of the city. For example: “On Raglan road, on an autumn day/I saw her first and knew”. Or: “Grafton Street, gay with housed awnings, lured his senses”. What happened to the idea? Nothing.

Street signs could be made slightly bigger to accommodate a quote or pithy phrase from the canon of this Unesco City of Literature. – Yours, etc,

COLM QUILLIGAN,

Dublin Literary Pub Crawl,

Dublin 2.