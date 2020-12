Sir, – I agree with Joe Foyle (Letters, December 15th). We have to start thinking outside the box.

His idea of a two-way cycle pathway inside the sea wall is a good one. Even better, build a new road across the bay to link with the new Irish Glass Bottle site development. And leave the Strand Road to the cyclists! – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN KELLEHER,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.