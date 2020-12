Sir, – As one of the many from this area in Dublin who value the Strand Road, Sandymount, amenity, may I suggest that thinking outside the box would yield a simple inexpensive way to facilitate seafront cross-city cycling, without the many serious adverse effects ably detailed by Peter Carvill (Letters, December 15th).

A two-way cycle pathway could be formed inside the sea wall, on stilts where necessary. – Yours, etc,

JOE FOYLE,

Ranelagh, Dublin 6.