Storms, bins and waste

Sir, – Paul McGough’s letter (January 20th) highlights the problem of household bins being blown over on windy days. My solution would be not to have bins at all. Instead there should be communal bins placed in convenient positions, as is the norm with our European neighbours. This would obviate the problem and would do away with those collection monsters belonging to many different companies. It would be of great benefit to terraced houses and would free up our streets for fire brigades and ambulances. – Yours,etc,

VICTOR LEVINGSTONE,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.