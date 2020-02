Sir, – What are the weather people thinking of when they give names to these unruly storms? Don’t they know it just encourages them! – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROONEY,

Belfast.

Sir, – Ever since Sinn Fein claimed to have won the general election, it hasn’t stopped raining. Is someone trying to tell us something? – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.