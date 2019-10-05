Sir, – I hear Storm Lorenzo has passed.

I did not know an orange warning meant the storm would be the size of an orange. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – Thankfully the warnings about Lorenzo overstated. Despite the alerts, Thursday night evoked the words of his namesake from The Merchant of Venice: “The moon shines bright in such a night as this, When the sweet wind did gently kiss the trees”. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – It was easier to prepare for Lorenzo than for Boris. – Yours, etc,

MICHIEL DROST,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.

Sir, – The photograph you used to illustrate the entirely reasonable and measured article “Storm Lorenzo: Schools urged to close if there is risk to students” (News, October 2nd) was a file picture taken from space of a tropical cyclone. Steady on! – Yours, etc,

MARY GALLAGHER,

Inchicore,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Looking at the Met Éireann statistics, the highest gust from Lorenzo yesterday, 55 knots, was at Mace Head. Looking back to August 2004, when records began there, a 55 knot gust speed has been equalled or exceeded on 369 days. So Lorenzo was in the top 369 storms since 2004 at Mace Head!

Looking at Malin Head, a 55 knot wind-speed has been equalled or exceeded on 1,510 days since June 1955.

In Carlow, where I live, a maximum sustained wind speed on Thursday was 10 knots, with data on gusts not available.

Give Met Éireann credit, however, the aviation forecasts for all four Irish airports accurately predicted the wind speeds from 24 hours ahead of the arrival of Lorenzo. – Yours, etc

FINTAN RYAN,

Borris,

Co Carlow.