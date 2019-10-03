Sir, – With Storm Lorenzo approaching, and human nature being what it is, I suppose it’s inevitable that politicians will seize upon what is a rare opportunity. The chance to be seen conferring with experts, and looking deeply concerned about something for which you can’t be blamed is never to be spurned.

Such coverage brings to mind the old joke about the weather – that while everyone talks about it, no one does anything about it. Although we’re often told that climate and weather are quite different things, unfortunately the line seems to apply to both. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.