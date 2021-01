Sir, – I can only describe as collective madness the decision of many towns, including my own city of Galway, to keep Christmas lights switched on until the end of January.

Why on earth would any of us want to be reminded of Christmas at this stage, never mind right through this month?

Most people want to forget 2020, including Christmas 2020.

Take down these gaudy lights. Let’s look forward, not back. – Yours, etc,

TOMMY RODDY,

Ballybane,

Galway.