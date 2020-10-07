Stop scapegoating younger people

A chara, – The terrifying scenes at the Spanish Arch in Galway last week have now come to represent in the public mind the scourge that is the young people of Ireland.

The young people of Ireland are a wide and diverse cohort.

Blaming them all as the cause of Covid spikes is not only unfair but damaging to the image of the youth of this country who, by and large, have been responsible. I ask the adults of this country to accept that young people are only trying their best, and the few bad apples are not representative of the majority of this generation. – Is mise,

STEPHEN DONELAN (16),

Killimor,

Co Galway.