Stepping aside

Sir, – Further to Ross McCarron’s question (Letters, June 25th), it is indeed too much for pedestrians, exercising a right to recommended basic movement, to make allowances for those who are engaged in running, a hobby rather than a necessity.

In my view, a runner should consider slowing down, stopping or moving aside to make way for those walking.

The pedestrian should not have to alter their course in order that someone engaged in a personal sport should use the public path as a training facility. It has seemed to me, during the recent period of restrictions, that it is for undeviating runners and joggers that I am most often obliged to step out and walk on the road.

This, for the elderly, such as myself, seems a discourteous disregard, at least, and dangerous, at worst, on the part of the those more fleet of foot.

We need to reflect on a new etiquette of pavement use. – Yours, etc,

MONICA NOLAN,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Why should pedestrians make special allowances for runners on footpaths? Despite appearances, footpaths are not running tracks. Nor are they cycle-paths, for that matter. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN BUTLER,

Fairview,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – As a pedestrian, might I suggest the authorities also install hurdles on pavements, so joggers can take a running jump. – Yours, etc,

EOIN DILLON,

Dublin 8.