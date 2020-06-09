Sir, – In reply to Jackie Hill’s letter (June 8th) regarding steamed-up glasses while wearing masks, the answer is simple. Rub your glasses with a soap bar and polish with a tissue. I used this while playing squash years ago with great effect. – Yours, etc,

DON DWYER,

Wexford.

Sir, – I am reliably informed that washing your glasses in a shallow bowl containing a drop or two of washing-up liquid and warm water, followed by drying with kitchen roll, will do the trick. – Yours, etc,

MJ TOMLIN,

Raheny, Dublin 5.