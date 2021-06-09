Staycation costs

Sir, – Further to recent letters (June 5th), another cohort is being lost to the accommodation sector. I am one of a large group of single retirees, still active, but reluctant to have to deal with the hassle of long-range travel. My pension is accumulating in the bank, I am fully vaccinated, and chafing at the long, enforced isolation and restriction I have been forced to endure. Make me a reasonable offer – affordable mid-week breaks, say, and I’ll be breaking down your doors!

Start thinking outside the box, folks! – Yours, etc,

MARIKA O’CONNOR,

Cloughjordan,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – My wife and I found an excellent deal for a three night break in a beautiful hotel in the centre of lovely Westport. At a cost of €357 for bed and full breakfast. I have no doubt there are plenty of good deals out there. The trick is to keep looking and keep positive. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN McDEVITT,

Glenties,

Co Donegal.