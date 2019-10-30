Stay in the cycle lanes

Sir, – As a motorist one would not disagree with Minister for Transport Shane Ross and the proposed new law “New law to combat dangerous overtaking of cyclists”, Home News, October 28th).

Any law that helps cyclist safety must be supported. One small suggested addition is to include mandatory use of cycle lanes where they are provided.

It is commonplace to see cyclists put themselves at risk on narrow roads while failing to use parallel new cycle lanes built at substantial taxpayer expense. – Yours, etc,

ENDA McDERMOTT,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.