Stay and spend?

Sir, – I will have to spend €3,250 to get a tax credit of €650. This is not going to happen. Two weeks in a wet and windy Ireland followed by a tax return. Doesn’t sound like a holiday to me.

What about the huge number of people not in the tax net and the equally huge number that don’t make an annual tax return? The “incentive” sounds more like a “gimme” for high net-worth citizens who will probably stay in a five-star resort anyway and will just lob the receipt to their accountant as normal.

And as for a 2 per cent reduction in VAT, I’m equally underwhelmed. In the US, Donald Trump put $1,200 in every citizen’s account. And we criticise him.

Sounds enlightened to me. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CASSIDY,

Dublin 9.