Sir, – The Taoiseach’s decision to offer a State apology to those affected by the Cervical Check scandal is welcome and long overdue (“‘Humiliation, disrespect, deceit’: Taoiseach apologises for CervicalCheck controversy”, News, October 22nd).

As part of this apology the Taoiseach should also apologise for his disastrous U-turn on introducing mandatory disclosure while minister for health.

Our legislators now need to bring forward immediate legislation for the introduction of a statutory duty of candour. Only by enacting this legislation will patients have a legal right to be informed when negligence occurs. – Yours, etc,

RUARY MARTIN,

Sandyford, Dublin 18.