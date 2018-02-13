Sir, – The Government and the EU are right to maintain their concern about the status of the Border after Brexit.

Theresa May did little campaigning during the Brexit referendum campaign, but during one of her few sallies, in Northern Ireland on June 21st, 2016, she stated: “It is inconceivable that a vote for Brexit would not have a negative impact on the North/South Border, bringing cost and disruption to trade and to people’s lives.”

Her government depends on the slender support of the DUP, which, despite the then-home secretary’s warning, campaigned for Brexit, and which refuses to acknowledge that the majority in the Six Counties voted to remain within the EU.

Does Theresa May’s view expressed during the campaign represent her fundamental position, or have her views evolved? If the latter, when is she going to tell the world how she thinks this revised view can be implemented?

Has the DUP anything to offer? – Yours, etc,

Dr RON HILL,

Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Sir, – They are a colourful bunch, the Brexiteers. Who said there are no eccentrics left in politics? – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.