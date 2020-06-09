Statues and slavery

Sir, – Following the toppling in Bristol of the statue of slave-trader Edward Colston (World, June 8th), it might be a good idea to salvage the metal and use it to erect a statue in Belfast to Thomas McCabe, a prominent Presbyterian merchant and co-founder of the United Irishmen, who in 1786 thwarted well-advanced plans by fellow industrialists to set up a slave-trading company in the city. He famously challenged them with the words: “May God eternally damn the soul of the man who subscribes the first guinea.” – Yours, etc,

CONOR O’CLERY,

Stepaside,

Co Dublin.