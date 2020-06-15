Statues and history

Sir, – As statues of King Leopold II are being removed in Belgium, it is good to see the erection of a statue of one of his main opponents, Roger Casement, is being erected in Dún Laoghaire as part of the redevelopment of the baths by the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

As the council has also funded the Roger Casement Summer School and Festival for the last three years, I think it is reasonable to say that the councillors and council staff have been ahead of the curve, and I would like to thank them for that. – Yours, etc,

ROGER COLE,

Chairman,

Roger Casement Summer

School and Festival,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.