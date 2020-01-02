State papers and Northern Ireland

Sir, – While reading John Bowman’s account of Anglo-Irish relations in the 1980s (“State papers: British archives show ‘other side’ of diplomatic jousting on North”, December 30th), in which he noted that James Prior, Geoffrey Howe and Douglas Hurd were the only members of Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet who had an interest in Irish affairs, I am struck by the fact that so little has changed in the intervening years. Northern Ireland in particular remains a mote in the eyes of English politicians.

The only surprising thing is that the unionist parties still continue to delude themselves that it is any different. – Yours, etc,

GERARD CASSIDY,

Derrygonnelly,

Co Fermanagh.