Sir, – The reporting in The Irish Times on the State Papers each year is a delight, both in the remembering of times past as well as how they are presented in context by your reporters. In particular we appreciate the judicious appraisal by John Bowman. At a time when we have lost two splendid presenters, Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane, it’s worth appreciating John Bowman as an outstanding historian and writer. – Yours, etc,

STEPHANIE WALSH,

Newport,

Tipperary.