State commemoration of the RIC

Sir, – I write concerning your news report by Ronan McGreevy on the planned commemoration, on January 17th, of members of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police who were killed in the War of Independence (“RIC and DMP policemen to be commemorated for first time by State”, News, January 1st).

Unfortunately the words of Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, which are quoted in order to justify the commemoration, fail to recognise the real role of the police force at that time. He said: “They were doing what police officers do. As they saw it they were protecting communities from harm. They were maintaining the rule of law.”

In fact, the law that they were maintaining was often martial law and was often opposed to the norm of civil rights. This was especially so after the appointment of Lord French as governor general in May 1918 and the introduction of a new type of military administration into Ireland. Following a proclamation of Lord French, on May 16th, 1918, the police were responsible for arresting and imprisoning without trial hundreds of Sinn Féin activists or sympathisers.

This new reality was recognised by Lord Wimborne, the former lord lieutenant, who wrote in the Times of London, on March 25th, 1919, that “popular leaders were incarcerated and a military regime was established”.

The police were an integral part of that regime.

The manner in which the police, both the RIC and the DMP, contributed to that military regime was spelled out by many speakers at a meeting of Dáil Éireann on April 10th, 1919. De Valera commented that “they are no ordinary civil force, as police are in other countries. The RIC, unlike any police force in the world, is a military body armed with rifle and bayonet and revolver as well as baton”. He added that “they are spies in our midst”.

This last point was endorsed by Eoin MacNeill who declared that “the police force in Ireland are a force of spies. The police in Ireland are a force of traitors, and the police in Ireland are a force of perjurers.” He said more in the same vein and concluded that was “why you should take such measures as will make police government in this country by the enemy impossible”.

One could give many more examples but the historical record clearly shows that there are serious questions about commemorating a police force which combined with the British military to defeat the democratic wishes of the Irish people. – Yours, etc,

Dr BRIAN

P MURPHY, OSB

Glenstal Abbey,

Murroe,

Co Limerick.

A chara, – Is it not bizarre that the Government has chosen January 17th to honour and commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary’s role during the War for Independence, as that was the day 100 years ago that advertisements were appearing in the British media seeking constables for the proposed “Royal Irish Constabulary Special Reserve”, later known as the Black and Tans?

The advertisements were headed “Do you want a job?”, and stated that “You can join the RIC today”. – Is mise,

BREASAL Ó CAOLLAÍ,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.