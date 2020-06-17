Standing together

Sir, – I refer to the very striking photograph in The Irish Times (June 16th) of the sister and daughters whose father had abused them in every way throughout their lives.

The thing that shone out to me was the love and togetherness of the girls. Despite dreadful adversity they stand proud, devoted and supporting each other. This bond must have been a strength to them throughout the bad years.

May their love for each other and successful fight for justice sustain them in the future. – Yours, etc,

EDIE WYNNE,

Dublin 6W.