Standing for European elections

Sir, – John Bowman (Letters, June 1st) correctly points out that a person seeking to get his or her name on the ballot paper in a European Parliament election would have to garner 60 statutory declarations signed by people who are registered voters in the constituency in which the would-be candidate intends to stand. However, if a prospective aspirant cannot amass 60 such signatures, or can’t produce a certificate of party affiliation,there’s a third way: simply pay a deposit of €1,800. I wonder how many candidates in the recent elections went down the latter road? And if there were any that chose that route, how many of them got elected? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.