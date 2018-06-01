Stamp of approval for Mrs Brown?

Sir, – I read (News, May 29th) that Mrs Brown’s Boys, the Late Late toy show and chocolate selection boxes are contenders for this year’s Christmas stamp. Ireland has become the Chernobyl of bad taste. – Yours, etc,

JB de VILLENEUVE,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – I note that An Post has created themes that “tell a story about Christmas” and are inviting voters to choose a winning theme for a Christmas stamp for 2018. Among the contenders are “watching the Late Late toy show, Mrs Brown’s Boys and eating selection boxes (the cardboard is nice) in front of the fire”.

Did I miss something?

Even the most ardent non-believers would have to admit that Christmas is about the birth of a certain man called Jesus.

Even the robin in the snow might be accepted, but really how many families associate Christmas exclusively with these other themes?

Whatever one believes, I suggest that the stamp should not downgrade the true meaning of Christmas this year with any of these other silly themes. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.