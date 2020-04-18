Stamp of approval

Sir, – Crash, bang, wallop or even a bark! Are these sounds becoming more familiar as post is dropped through your letterbox each day?

Such a great way to keep in touch with family and friends – a postcard from your grandson, correspondence from relations or just a note from a neighbour can make a person feel less isolated in these unusual times.

So thank you to all those postal workers who are keeping us all connected, not virtually but literally. – Yours, etc,

CATRIONA FOGARTY,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.