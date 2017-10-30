Sir, – With reference to “Plans to attract homemakers to teaching under consideration” (News, October 20th) and the staffing crisis in our schools, the government created this crisis when in 2011 and 2012 it cut the salaries of new entrants to the profession. Newly qualified teachers are now voting with their feet and, like our nurses, are leaving our shores for countries where they are better paid and valued. Last year during the ASTI campaign for equal pay, Minister for Education Richard Bruton consistently refused to commit to addressing the issue of equal pay for all teachers who do the same job. That issue has not gone away, the problem is growing, as reflected by all three teacher unions. The last thing it needs is more talking about. It needs a commitment to restore equal pay. This is a justice issue that has to be put right, and our three teacher unions will not rest until it is.

The Department of Education is now experiencing the consequences of six years of unequal pay, and members of the profession are saying they cannot afford to work in a system that only provides hours rather than a job at second level. The average wait for a full-time job at second level is seven to 10 years. Mr Bruton needs to sit down with all the stakeholders and address the issue of teacher supply. Our professional body, the Teaching Council, has done all the research in this area, and what it needs now is decisions from the Minister. – Yours, etc,

NOEL BUCKLEY,

Clonmel,

Co Tipperary.