St Patrick’s Month?

Sir, – I note in the Arts & Ideas section (“Plan to turn St Patrick’s Day into month-long shindig”, February 12th) there is a suggestion to expand the festivities for the whole month!

While I am sure the hospitality sector would be delighted, I am not too sure about the rest of us. – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Susan Kirby, chief executive of St Patrick’s Festival, wants to extend the holiday to the entire month of March.

That would dovetail nicely with Christmas, which in Ireland now starts in August. A four-month Easter holiday in between would give a hat-trick of hooley holidays. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.