Sir, – Caroline Greene (Letters, February 4th) writes that, “There should be no debate over the Taoiseach’s proposed St Patrick’s Day trip to meet President Joe Biden”, and it should be discouraged. This is partly true, but I believe having the ear of one of the world’s most influential leaders with Irish roots on our national day of celebration is too big an opportunity to turn down.

Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. – Yours, etc,

PETER MADDEN,

Bandon,

Co Cork.