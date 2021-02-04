St Patrick’s Day trip to US

Sir, – There should be no debate over the Taoiseach’s proposed St Patrick’s Day trip to meet President Joe Biden to deliver the traditional bowl of shamrock. If people are being discouraged from travelling, this applies to our politicians too, who should be leading by example. How many of us have not travelled to see family or loved ones, not attended key life moments or last moments, or indeed family funerals. Mr Martin and his colleagues will have to rely on the Irish postal service and Zoom, like a lot of us have over these last 10 months. I’m sure Mr Biden will understand. – Yours, etc,

CAROLINE GREENE,

Brussels.