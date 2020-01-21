St Michael's first rugby international

Sir, – You state that Derek McGrath in 1984 was the first rugby international produced by St Michael’s (“St Michael’s conveyor belt shows no sign of slowing down”, Sport, January 18th). Another old boy John Murray (known at school as “China” Murray) played at out-half for Ireland some 20 years earlier. In 1952-3 he was scrum-half on the St Michael’s under-11 team. A try he scored helped to defeat Gonzaga in the first ever game between the schools – the result a precursor of last year’s senior school final. I was captain and out-half on the St Michael’s team that day. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES LYSAGHT ,

Merrion, Dublin 4.