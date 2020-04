Sir, – Oh for the arrival of springtime, that tranquil period when all that can be heard is a cacophony of motorised lawnmowers, trimmers, strimmers, and leaf-blowers, with orchestration from power-assisted wheelbarrows, pole-pruners, pressure washers, chainsaws, and petrol-driven rotavators, The garden: one of the few places where one can enjoy a bit of peace and quiet. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.