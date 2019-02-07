Spotlight on Canada

Sir, – Last week Irish television and newspapers reported on the polar vortex that brought extremely cold weather to the North American continent. Coverage of the event was mainly confined to its effect in the area of Chicago and the midwest of the US.

That this event also brought frigid weather to much of Canada was not mentioned.

This is an example of the lack of interest about this vast country in Ireland.

It is surprising as Canada has welcomed thousands of Irish migrants.

Perhaps countries that are well governed and have a reputation for tolerance are not interesting to us. – Yours, etc,

ROGER TIMLIN,

Ardagh,

Co Longford.