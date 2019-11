A chara, – Aren’t we lucky to have wonderful sportswomen to lift the nation? Once again Katie Taylor proved why she will go down in history as one of our greatest ever, while the perseverance displayed by the hockey team during the penalty shoot-out, when it appeared as if their chances of gaining Olympic qualification had gone, is true inspiration. We should be proud. Thank you to these marvellous sportswomen. – Is mise,

JAMES McELEARNEY,

Mornington,

Co Meath.