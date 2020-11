Sir, – It was sad to see the breach of Covid guidelines in the players’ celebrations after the two Gaelic football provincial finals last Sunday. Surely the Government’s financial support for Gaelic games should be accompanied by a responsible adherence to the guidelines.

The silence of the politicians about this behaviour leaves a lot to be desired. Will the Government respond to this blatant breach of the guidelines? – Yours, etc,

RUBY MORROW,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.