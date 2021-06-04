Sir, – The outpouring of support for tennis player Naomi Osaka is clearly understandable as she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health reasons for not attending press conferences (“Sport stars and the media”, Sport, June 2nd). It is especially important for people with any health issues to have the opportunity to participate in competition, even at the highest level.

Tournament organisers, however, must also be able to control the running of the tournament under the guidelines set down and it is only fair that competitors are also expected to honour any contractual obligations in participating in the tournament.

By making a unilateral decision against meeting the press, Naomi Osaka is setting a precedent which if followed would have significant consequences for tournament organisers in setting any rules of competitions in the future and attracting event sponsors for financing these elite events. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN McLOUGHLIN,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.