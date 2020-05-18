Sport and restrictions

Sir, – A letter writer (May 16th) is understandably frustrated that the continued lockdown measures prevent him, a fit and active 71-year-old, from playing tennis. “This is blatant discrimination on the basis of age,” he states. He is correct, and I sympathise with him. It should be remembered, though, that Covid-19 kills twice as many infected people in their 70s as in their 60s and also can be reasonably accused of blatantly discriminating on the basis of age. The measures outlined by Dr Tony Holohan and his team pose difficulties for many, but are based on science and are designed to save lives. I urge your reader to be patient and abide by them. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – It seems those of a certain vintage are kicking up a racket. – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.